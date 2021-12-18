International Assets Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

International Assets Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,535 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.36% of the company’s stock.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

In related news, Director Shari Redstone bought 27,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $36.30 per share, for a total transaction of $999,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Bakish bought 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.92 per share, with a total value of $502,880.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VIAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on ViacomCBS from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Macquarie decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on ViacomCBS from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.04.

Shares of VIAC opened at $29.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.66. ViacomCBS Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $101.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76. ViacomCBS had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 12.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. ViacomCBS’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

ViacomCBS Profile

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC).

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.