International Assets Investment Management LLC Sells 661 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

International Assets Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at about $141,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 6,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FDLO opened at $50.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.43 and its 200-day moving average is $49.06. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $51.92.

