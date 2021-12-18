International Assets Investment Management LLC Trims Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

International Assets Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 27.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,118 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the third quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after buying an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.4% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 10,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 10,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 13,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,185,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.0% in the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 16,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,695,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JNJ opened at $168.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $163.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $442.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.34. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $150.05 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.90% and a net margin of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.38%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

