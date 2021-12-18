Intrua Financial LLC Acquires New Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PNW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after purchasing an additional 63,204 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 505.7% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,971 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 879.2% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW opened at $67.80 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $62.78 and a 12 month high of $88.54. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.19%.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total transaction of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Guggenheim cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $97.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

