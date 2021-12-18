Intrua Financial LLC Has $360,000 Stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Paper by 36.8% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Paper during the 2nd quarter valued at about $243,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in International Paper by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in International Paper in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Paper stock opened at $45.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05 and a beta of 0.99. International Paper has a one year low of $44.88 and a one year high of $65.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.83.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 8.20%. International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Paper declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, October 12th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This is an increase from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.73%. International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 40.57%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on International Paper from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on International Paper from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on International Paper from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on International Paper from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

