Intrua Financial LLC Purchases 2,169 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Intrua Financial LLC grew its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 41.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UL. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Unilever by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 67,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after acquiring an additional 7,045 shares in the last quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 3.2% during the second quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 233,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,676,000 after buying an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Unilever by 4.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,486,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,481,000 after buying an additional 185,426 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Unilever by 240.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,298,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,961,000 after buying an additional 917,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners increased its position in Unilever by 25.9% during the second quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 10,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Unilever from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of NYSE:UL opened at $52.70 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.66. Unilever PLC has a 1 year low of $50.60 and a 1 year high of $61.81.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.4975 dividend. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th.

Unilever Profile

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

