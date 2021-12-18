Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Intrua Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 18,657,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,896,247 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $312,784,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 79.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,186,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,209 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 97.1% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 4,061,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,150 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,962,008,000. 75.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Citigroup alerts:

In other Citigroup news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total transaction of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $59.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.62. Citigroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.40 and a 12 month high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.82.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. Citigroup had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $17.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.65.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

Read More: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.