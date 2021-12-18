Intrua Financial LLC Takes Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Intrua Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 988,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,830,000 after purchasing an additional 23,043 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 149,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 18.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 2,237,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,902,000 after purchasing an additional 355,551 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 13.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares during the period. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.4% during the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the period. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MPW stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.39 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $390.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $387.24 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 116.67%.

MPW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals; long-term acute care hospitals; ambulatory surgery centers; hospitals for women and children; regional and community hospitals; medical office buildings; and other single-discipline facilities.

