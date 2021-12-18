Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Bought by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,258 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 80.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,566.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $337.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $342.87 and a 200-day moving average of $335.69. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $227.47 and a 52 week high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Erste Group cut Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $335.06.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

