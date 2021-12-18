Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) Shares Gap Down to $14.20

Inventiva S.A. (NASDAQ:IVA)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $14.20, but opened at $13.91. Inventiva shares last traded at $13.91, with a volume of 40 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Inventiva from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd.

Get Inventiva alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 7.36 and a current ratio of 7.39.

Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.08 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Inventiva S.A. will post -1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA)

Inventiva SA, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oral small molecule therapies for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH), mucopolysaccharidoses (MPS), and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is Lanifibranor, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to treat NASH.

Read More: Index Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Inventiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inventiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.