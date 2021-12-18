Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) to Issue Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) declared a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCN opened at $21.53 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $21.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BSCN. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 866,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,833,000 after purchasing an additional 51,959 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 411,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,561,000 after purchasing an additional 228,906 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

