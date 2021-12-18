Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) Announces Dividend of $0.01

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) announced a dividend on Monday, November 29th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, December 31st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 20th.

BSCS stock opened at $22.78 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.00. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.46 and a 52-week high of $23.63.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCS. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 53.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 89,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 31,246 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 590,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,632,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 55,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

Further Reading: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.