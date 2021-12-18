Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $19.02

Invesco DB Agriculture Fund (NYSEARCA:DBA)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $19.02 and traded as high as $19.77. Invesco DB Agriculture Fund shares last traded at $19.74, with a volume of 649,135 shares changing hands.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.02.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 6.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,360,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,012,000 after buying an additional 85,043 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 516.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 865,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 725,283 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 149.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 813,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,562,000 after buying an additional 487,942 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 4.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 789,232 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 34,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DB Agriculture Fund by 28.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 744,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 166,075 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares DB Agriculture Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund’s subsidiary is DB Agriculture Master Fund (the Master Fund), a separate series of DB Multi-Sector Commodity Master Trust (the Master Trust). The Fund offers common units of beneficial interest (the Shares) only to certain eligible financial institutions (the Authorized Participants) in one or more blocks of 200,000 Shares, called a Basket.

