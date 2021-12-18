Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) Short Interest Update

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PEZ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a growth of 33.6% from the November 15th total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, reaching $88.31. 4,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,609. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.68. Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $73.11 and a twelve month high of $103.17.

Get Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 166.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 61,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,729,000 after buying an additional 38,302 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 57,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,363,000 after buying an additional 5,779 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 57,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF by 13,109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 33,561 shares in the last quarter.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Discretionary Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer companies.

Featured Article: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.