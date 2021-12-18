Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management reduced its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $463,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 391,895 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,560,000 after acquiring an additional 17,603 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $506,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 124,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,393,000 after acquiring an additional 30,531 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 315,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,090,000 after acquiring an additional 42,135 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PGF opened at $18.63 on Friday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $19.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.96.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

