Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) Stake Raised by Round Table Services LLC

Round Table Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,987 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,130 shares during the quarter. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 23,393.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,939,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923,155 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,307,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $468,238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,421,051 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 213.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,417,627 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $68,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325,970 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,490,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 196.7% in the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 1,617,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,601 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PDBC opened at $15.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.24. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $14.82 and a 1-year high of $22.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $5.39 per share. This represents a yield of 36.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF’s previous annual dividend of $0.00.

