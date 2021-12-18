Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF (NASDAQ:IUS) saw a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 45.3% from the November 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 86.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 280,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,452,000 after purchasing an additional 87,444 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUS traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. 22,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,461. Invesco RAFI Strategic US ETF has a twelve month low of $30.35 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.17.

