Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) Holdings Lifted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,124 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAB. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,326,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,612 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 744,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,709,000 after purchasing an additional 425,316 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $8,614,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF by 128.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 337,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,189,000 after purchasing an additional 189,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascendant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,982,000.

Get Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

BAB opened at $33.22 on Friday. Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.68 and a fifty-two week high of $34.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.03 and a 200-day moving average of $33.22.

PowerShares Build America Bond Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called The BofA Merrill Lynch Build America Bond Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index.

Featured Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Taxable Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.