Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 924% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.
Several research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.
In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NYSE:SGFY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.
Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Signify Health Company Profile
Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.
Featured Story: What is a Market Correction?
Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.