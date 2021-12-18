Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY)

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors acquired 6,157 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 924% compared to the typical volume of 601 put options.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SGFY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Signify Health from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Signify Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Signify Health from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Signify Health from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Signify Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Signify Health has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.22.

In other news, insider Steve Senneff acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.27 per share, for a total transaction of $33,175.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Signify Health by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,063,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,790,000 after buying an additional 78,959 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $12,713,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 66.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Signify Health by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,016,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Signify Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $199,000.

NYSE:SGFY opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.55, a current ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.67. Signify Health has a fifty-two week low of $12.67 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79.

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $199.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.04 million. Signify Health had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.78%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Signify Health will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

