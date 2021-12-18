Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) in a research note published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a GBX 300 ($3.96) target price on the stock.

Shares of IES opened at GBX 91 ($1.20) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.84. Invinity Energy Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 73 ($0.96) and a 52 week high of GBX 245 ($3.24). The firm has a market capitalization of £86.94 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 118.62.

In other Invinity Energy Systems news, insider Lawrence Zulch acquired 4,169 shares of Invinity Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 100 ($1.32) per share, with a total value of £4,169 ($5,509.45).

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries for energy storage applications of businesses, industries, and electricity networks. The company offers off grid energy and grid services. Invinity Energy Systems plc is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

