Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.44.

NVTA stock opened at $18.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. Invitae has a 12-month low of $14.06 and a 12-month high of $60.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 8.74, a quick ratio of 8.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Invitae will post -3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,700 shares of company stock worth $987,024 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 17.8% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 201,841 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 7.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 922,064 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,215,000 after buying an additional 64,731 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 1.0% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 102,774 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Invitae by 27.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,584 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth approximately $481,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

