IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $22.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) had its price target cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $18.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

Get IonQ alerts:

Shares of IonQ stock opened at $16.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.73. IonQ has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $35.90.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Harry L. You sold 902,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.23, for a total value of $19,157,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry L. You sold 1,772,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.95, for a total value of $46,000,008.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ Inc provides quantum system through the cloud on Amazon Braket, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, as well as through direct API access. IonQ Inc, formerly known as dMY Technology Group Inc III., is based in COLLEGE PARK, Md.

Further Reading: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for IonQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IonQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.