Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Sells $110,200.00 in Stock

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Director Julie Mchugh sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total value of $110,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

IRWD stock opened at $11.25 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.78 and a 52-week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $103.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.27 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 128.30% and a return on equity of 64.78%. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $63,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $416,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 245,321 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,157,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 102,624 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 21,106 shares in the last quarter.

IRWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

