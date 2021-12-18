iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network reduced its stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,832 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF makes up about 1.2% of RDA Financial Network’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $105.21 on Friday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.16 and a one year high of $107.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.07.

