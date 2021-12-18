iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 20,873 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $9,970,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $150.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $147.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.94. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $158.18.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

