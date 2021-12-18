iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Stake Reduced by MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC

MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 0.5% of MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEMG. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 673.1% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 994.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 148.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IEMG opened at $58.75 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $69.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.58.

