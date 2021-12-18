iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by Patron Partners LLC

Patron Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,146 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Patron Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Patron Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QUAL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 906,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,388,000 after acquiring an additional 33,238 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 113,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,913,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,512,000 after buying an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $141.02 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.76.

