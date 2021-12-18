iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Shares Sold by Mechanics Bank Trust Department

Mechanics Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,848 shares during the quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter worth about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,672,000 after purchasing an additional 839,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,693,000 after purchasing an additional 752,683 shares during the period. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after purchasing an additional 595,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 167.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 810,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,024,000 after purchasing an additional 507,753 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $21.22 on Friday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.08.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

