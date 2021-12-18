iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:IFGL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 76,900 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the November 15th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IFGL traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.85. The company had a trading volume of 15,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,165. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.41. iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.05 and a fifty-two week high of $30.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 18.3% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 84,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 13,045 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 24.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in iShares International Developed Real Estate ETF by 23.5% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 11,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares in the last quarter.

