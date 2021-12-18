iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Bought by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,973 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the quarter. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MBB. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,012,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 665.7% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Market Street Wealth Management Advisors LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 778 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 779,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,003,000 after buying an additional 58,071 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.12.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.019 dividend. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

