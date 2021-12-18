iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Stake Lessened by Truvestments Capital LLC

Truvestments Capital LLC lessened its stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 31.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,127 shares during the quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MBB. Security National Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Solstein Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 12,650.0% during the third quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 168.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 301.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter.

MBB stock opened at $107.55 on Friday. iShares MBS ETF has a 1-year low of $106.95 and a 1-year high of $110.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $107.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.12.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.019 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

