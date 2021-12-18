iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 300,583 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 4,095,929 shares.The stock last traded at $62.99 and had previously closed at $62.66.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.93.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a $0.477 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 113.9% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 3,456.5% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

