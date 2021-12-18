iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Stake Raised by Verger Capital Management LLC

Verger Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 4,575 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Verger Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verger Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EEM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% during the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 68.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock opened at $48.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $47.65 and a 1 year high of $58.29. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.01.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

