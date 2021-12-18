iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Position Raised by Intrua Financial LLC

Intrua Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWP. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 131.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWP opened at $111.50 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $94.31 and a twelve month high of $123.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

