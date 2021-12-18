iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) Shares Sold by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 113,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $22,471,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OEF. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $4,969,000. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 19.4% during the second quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Gunma Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $2,158,000. First American Trust FSB raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 149.7% during the third quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $212.93 on Friday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $166.26 and a 52-week high of $219.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $212.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.45.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

