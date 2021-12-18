iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,331 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,040 shares during the period. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF comprises 0.6% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,434,000. StoneX Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 81,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter. One Day In July LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 23,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 29,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJS opened at $100.94 on Friday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $78.30 and a 52 week high of $111.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $105.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.53.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

