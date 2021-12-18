iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Position Raised by Lumature Wealth Partners LLC

Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 11.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,384 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. True Link Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 20.2% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 55,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 42,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 22,216 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.5% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.6% during the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 61,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 39,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trinity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $802,000.

BATS GOVT opened at $26.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.61.

