ITM Power (LON:ITM) Rating Reiterated by Liberum Capital

ITM Power (LON:ITM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 691 ($9.13) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 82.71% from the company’s current price.

ITM has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ITM Power in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of ITM Power to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 400 ($5.29) to GBX 350 ($4.63) in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.93) price objective on shares of ITM Power in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ITM Power in a report on Friday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 550.13 ($7.27).

Shares of ITM Power stock opened at GBX 378.20 ($5.00) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 441.52 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 427.19. The company has a current ratio of 8.11, a quick ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. ITM Power has a twelve month low of GBX 307.06 ($4.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 724 ($9.57). The stock has a market cap of £2.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.76.

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

