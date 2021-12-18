ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) to report earnings of $1.06 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ITT’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.07. ITT posted earnings of $1.01 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ITT will report full year earnings of $4.05 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.04 to $4.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $4.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.78. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ITT.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ITT by 410.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 69,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after acquiring an additional 55,822 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in ITT by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 103,302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,461,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ITT during the 2nd quarter worth about $979,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in ITT by 140.2% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 55,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,059,000 after buying an additional 32,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ethic Inc. lifted its position in ITT by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 1,395 shares in the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ITT stock traded down $3.40 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $97.78. The company had a trading volume of 746,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,788. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.91. ITT has a 1-year low of $74.46 and a 1-year high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.58.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 13th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

ITT Company Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

