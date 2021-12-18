Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.62

Shares of Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. (TSE:IVN) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.62 and traded as high as C$10.15. Ivanhoe Mines shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 1,505,178 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IVN shares. Bank of America reduced their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.50 to C$13.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Ivanhoe Mines from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on Ivanhoe Mines from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.38.

Get Ivanhoe Mines alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.88, a current ratio of 23.01 and a quick ratio of 20.75. The firm has a market cap of C$11.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -101.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$9.26.

Ivanhoe Mines (TSE:IVN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.17). On average, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ivanhoe Mines Company Profile (TSE:IVN)

Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and recovery of minerals and precious metals located primarily in Africa. It explores for platinum, palladium, nickel, copper, gold, rhodium, zinc, silver, germanium, and lead deposits. The company's projects include the Platreef project located in the Northern Limb of South Africa's Bushveld Complex; the Kipushi project located in Haut-Katanga Province, Democratic Republic of Congo; and the Kamoa-Kakula project located within the Central African Copperbelt.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Ivanhoe Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivanhoe Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.