J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. Has $66.08 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 457 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for approximately 7.9% of J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. J. L. Bainbridge & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Saban Cheryl acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 450.0% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3,089.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,203.55.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total value of $96,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,709.30, for a total value of $8,127,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,969 shares of company stock worth $525,518,971. 12.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,896.77 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,699.00 and a 12-month high of $3,037.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2,903.36 and its 200 day moving average is $2,765.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

