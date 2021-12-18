Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

Shares of JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $62.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. Jabil has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $66.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.99%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 426 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $27,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

