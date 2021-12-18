Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Releases Earnings Results

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. Jabil updated its Q2 guidance to $1.35-1.55 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $6.55 EPS.

Shares of JBL opened at $65.58 on Friday. Jabil has a 52 week low of $40.87 and a 52 week high of $66.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.34 and a 200-day moving average of $60.20.

Get Jabil alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on JBL shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.90.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 4,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $324,126.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,564 shares of company stock valued at $7,182,360 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jabil stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 17.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,120 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of Jabil worth $41,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.