Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 1-Year High Following Strong Earnings

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $66.09 and last traded at $66.09, with a volume of 5195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.78.

The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Jabil had a return on equity of 33.28% and a net margin of 2.38%. The company had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Jabil alerts:

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.99%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.90.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Loparco sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $64,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total transaction of $901,815.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 113,564 shares of company stock worth $7,182,360 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in Jabil by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,682,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 252,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,713,000 after buying an additional 13,037 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,609,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,927,000 after buying an additional 55,690 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $860,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Jabil Company Profile (NYSE:JBL)

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

Recommended Story: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.