Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Downgraded by Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Stephens began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an equal weight rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $175.44.

JKHY stock opened at $164.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 38.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.60. Jack Henry & Associates has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $166.15.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 17.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 568,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,214,000 after buying an additional 18,020 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 346.8% in the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 7,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 5,674 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after buying an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

