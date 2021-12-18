Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,147 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $8,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Estate Counselors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 195,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,703,000 after purchasing an additional 15,285 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 13,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 100,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 231.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

SHM opened at $49.18 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day moving average of $49.46. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.14 and a 1-year high of $49.88.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

Featured Story: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.