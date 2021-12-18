Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) by 73.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 72,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,467 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $7,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Q3 Asset Management grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Q3 Asset Management now owns 6,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $750,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 310.5% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 21,555 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 11,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,226,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 3rd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 16,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 8,033 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EMB opened at $108.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.06. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.15 and a one year high of $116.09.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.368 dividend. This represents a $4.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This is a boost from iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.36.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

