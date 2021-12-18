Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,724 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,724 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $7,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VGIT. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $51,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.3% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $67.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.01 and a 200 day moving average of $67.68. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $66.46 and a 52 week high of $69.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

