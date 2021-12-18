Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 7,198 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lowered its position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,739 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,198 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $8,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 2.3% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,073,008 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,405,268,000 after purchasing an additional 184,534 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 6.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,928,162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,915,000 after purchasing an additional 336,718 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,579,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $797,121,000 after purchasing an additional 31,584 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 93.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,733,522 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $475,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 26.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,654,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $462,123,000 after purchasing an additional 547,949 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus raised Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. BNP Paribas lowered Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Vulcan Materials from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.13.

In related news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 2,968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.37, for a total value of $588,762.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason P. Teter sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.52, for a total value of $280,112.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $204.74 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $139.09 and a 1 year high of $210.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.10 and its 200 day moving average is $183.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a PE ratio of 42.30 and a beta of 0.63.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.11). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.58%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

