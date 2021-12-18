Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) Short Interest Down 39.2% in November

Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF (NASDAQ:JSML) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,800 shares, a decline of 39.2% from the November 15th total of 22,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 119.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 66.7% during the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $247,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JSML traded up $1.27 on Friday, reaching $62.08. 12,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,915. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $66.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.11. Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF has a 12 month low of $60.48 and a 12 month high of $73.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Janus Henderson Small Cap Growth Alpha ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02.

